COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs say a toddler was shot by someone firing a gun in a neighboring apartment.

Police say the 1-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday night. They say she was seriously hurt but the wound isn’t life-threatening.

The 26-year-old apartment resident who allegedly fired the shot was found and arrested by police. He’s accused of the illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

