DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado DREAMers ralled on the Auraria campus Tuesday afternoon.

They’re frustrated with Congress and the president for passing a temporary spending bill but still not solving immigration reform.

Ana Rodriguez has been in the United States for decades, nearly her entire life.

With her own future in the crosshairs of Congress, much of her free time is spent rallying for change.

“I have DACA right now. It expires in less than a year,” Rodriguez said. “I’m almost 28 and I’ve been undocumented here in the U.S. since I was 4 years old. And I’m one of the folks waiting on a solution from Congress.”

As a member of the Colorado People’s Alliance she helped organize Tuesday’s rally.

A group of about 50 Colorado DREAMers and their supporters demonstrated against Democrats who voted to end a government shutdown and Republicans who haven’t acted on immigration reform.

“I’ve been really hopeful that this was kind of an opportunity to get the solution that we’ve been needing for decades,” she said.

Despite what she sees as a setback, Rodriguez says she’s not losing hope that through it all something good will come of their fight.

“I know that it’s my community that makes these things happen. DACA didn’t happen because of the president. DACA happened because of the pressure that my community put on the president. And so in the same way we can once again use our people power to make things change,” she said.

