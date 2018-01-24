(CBS4/AP) – The Colorado Buffaloes are traveling to Arizona to face the No. 11 Wildcats this week.
Thursday night’s game could get testy.
The Buffs pulled off an upset in the team’s last meeting, knocking off Arizona 80-77 in Boulder on Jan. 6.
That would already give the Wildcats incentive to get a little payback, but comments made by Colorado coach Tad Boyle might have them a little more fired up in the rematch.
Boyle was asked if the win meant a little more because of the FBI probe that ensnared Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson during the offseason.
His answer: “Hell yes.”
Arizona coach Sean Miller downplayed Boyles’ comment during his media session this week, but you better believe the fiery coach going to use it as motivation for his team.
Don’t miss this one.
