DENVER (CBS4) – A new show airs on CBS4 on Thursday night, and it will feature a member of the Denver Broncos playing the guitar.

Nose tackle Domata Peko will appear on “MVP: Most Valuable Performer” — a new, live, one-hour interactive talent show. The show is hosted by LL Cool J and it features NFL players showing off their off-the-field talents. Peko is one of six current players competing Thursday night. A panel of judges will choose three finalists, and viewers will vote for the single winner.

Here’s a pic of Peko practicing for his big moment on Wednesday:

Peko was playing a Bob Marley song at the time:

In a video on the “MVP: Most Valuable Performer” show website, Peko recently gave a taste of what viewers can expect:

The six competitors on the show will be:

– Domata Peko, Denver Broncos

– Kevin Zeitler, Cleveland Browns (Talent: Dog tricks)

– Alex Collins, Baltimore Ravens (Talent: Irish dancing)

– Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (Talent: Opera singing)

– Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens (Talent: Singing)

– Jonathan Stewart, Caroline Panthers Running Back (Talent: Playing piano)

The judges of the show will be Katharine McPhee, Maz Jobrani and former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall (now a member of the New York Giants).

Sharon Osbourne also acts as a mentor on the show.

MORE FROM CBS.COM: MVP: Most Valuable Performer

“MVP: Most Valuable Performer” airs from 7 to 8 p.m. on CBS4 Thursday night.