Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Domata Peko, MVP: Most Valuable Performer

DENVER (CBS4) – A new show airs on CBS4 on Thursday night, and it will feature a member of the Denver Broncos playing the guitar.

gettyimages 848555236 Broncos Nose Tackle Peko To Show Off His Skills On New CBS Talent Show

Domata Peko (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Nose tackle Domata Peko will appear on “MVP: Most Valuable Performer” — a new, live, one-hour interactive talent show. The show is hosted by LL Cool J and it features NFL players showing off their off-the-field talents. Peko is one of six current players competing Thursday night. A panel of judges will choose three finalists, and viewers will vote for the single winner.

Here’s a pic of Peko practicing for his big moment on Wednesday:

domata peko 4 Broncos Nose Tackle Peko To Show Off His Skills On New CBS Talent Show

(credit: CBS)

Peko was playing a Bob Marley song at the time:

domata peko 6 Broncos Nose Tackle Peko To Show Off His Skills On New CBS Talent Show

domata peko 1 Broncos Nose Tackle Peko To Show Off His Skills On New CBS Talent Show (credit: CBS)

In a video on the “MVP: Most Valuable Performer” show website, Peko recently gave a taste of what viewers can expect:

The six competitors on the show will be:

– Domata Peko, Denver Broncos
– Kevin Zeitler, Cleveland Browns (Talent: Dog tricks)
– Alex Collins, Baltimore Ravens (Talent: Irish dancing)
– Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (Talent: Opera singing)
– Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens (Talent: Singing)
– Jonathan Stewart, Caroline Panthers Running Back (Talent: Playing piano)

domata peko 2 Broncos Nose Tackle Peko To Show Off His Skills On New CBS Talent Show

(credit: CBS)

The judges of the show will be Katharine McPhee, Maz Jobrani and former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall (now a member of the New York Giants).

Sharon Osbourne also acts as a mentor on the show.

MORE FROM CBS.COM: MVP: Most Valuable Performer

“MVP: Most Valuable Performer” airs from 7 to 8 p.m. on CBS4 Thursday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch