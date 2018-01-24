By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver actor recently went through an awkward “stage.”

Jordan Leigh ruptured not one, but both of his Achilles tendons just months before he was set to play a part in a new Denver production.

Leigh believes “The show must go on.” So, despite his rare set of injuries, he was determined to be in the Denver Center musical “First Date.”

Leigh’s problems began on Aug. 19, 2017.

“I was dropping something off at someone’s house, and in my hastiness, forgot to put my car in park,” explained the 46-year-old.

He says the car was rolling, so he went after it.

“A few steps into it, my left Achilles ruptured,” he said.

Meanwhile, the car kept moving.

“So I kept going and three steps later, right one popped,” said the actor.

Leigh stopped the car, but worried he’d also put the brakes on his career. He had a part in the musical comedy “First Date” opening in November in Denver.

But after surgery on both heels, recovery was at least 12 weeks.

Lucky for Leigh, the Denver Center allowed him to join the show three weeks in.

For months, Leigh worked with Maria Borg, a physical therapist at UCHealth Sports Therapy Clinic – Colorado Center.

It turned out Maria had her own theater connection.

“I was named after West Side Story and Sound of Music,” Borg said. Both shows have main characters named Maria.

The two worked on Leigh’s core and then strengthening his ankles.

“I think he was a little ahead of the game because he worked so hard outside of physical therapy,” said Borg.

“The show must go on,” remarked Leigh.

And it has … with Leigh back on his feet for eight performances a week.

