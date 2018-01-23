WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A nurse who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting patients has been sentenced– again!
Thomas Moore had already been sentenced to 12 years behind bars in December after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault.
Moore was sentenced to another 12 years in prison in Adams County on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Moore touched the breasts of five female patients at a UCHealth emergency room between March 2014 and April 2015. He was arrested in Fort Collins in December 2015 for allegedly groping three patients there as well.
Moore also faces charges in Nebraska.
In many of the cases, according to court documents, Moore is accused of touching and kissing the women while they were heavily medicated, in and out of consciousness, and alone in emergency rooms. Some women reported to police that after they left the hospitals, Moore tracked them down on social media and sent them Facebook friend requests.