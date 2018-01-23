By Michael Spencer

Former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay, who finished his CU career with 3,775 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns, is busy preparing for the NFL Draft and recently played in the East-West Shrine game where he led all rushers with 51 yards on 12 carries.

“I felt like I went in there and handled my business,” said Lindsay of his performance during the week. “It was very important to do well in the practices. You had more than 300 NFL scouts at the practices. I felt like I proved that I can play with the supposed big dogs.”

Lindsay, who is listed at 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, is not your prototypical NFL running back but proved over his career at Colorado to be durable and talented and is hoping to prove the same to NFL scouts.

“There’s a lot of people that doubt me because of my size,” said Lindsay. “I feel like I’ve already proven that I can hang with the big dudes.”

“I feel like I shouldn’t have to prove that I can run the football inside because I do a great job of that,” he added. “I can catch the ball, I can be a kick returner, a punt returner, and I’m fast.”

Lindsay has yet to be invited to the NFL Combine, but is hoping to get an invite later this month. The NFL Draft begins on April 26.

