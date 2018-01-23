DENVER (CBS4) – Peyton Manning has never called an NFL game and he hasn’t publicly shown much interest in pursuing a post-football career in broadcasting. But some executives at ESPN apparently think the former Broncos quarterback would do a great job in the broadcast booth.
“We like Peyton Manning … and would be foolish not to talk to him,” said ESPN senior vice president of event and studio production Stephanie Druley in a Sport Illustrated report about who might replace Jon Gruden on Monday Night Football.
Gruden accepted a job as the new head coach of the Oakland Raiders earlier this month, leaving an open seat on the MNF broadcasting team.
Manning has a good relationship with ESPN. He hosted the ESPY Awards last summer and drew rave reviews. He has a wide array of other experience in television, too, from hosting Saturday Night Live to being a pitch man in commercials.
ESPN is considering numerous candidates for Gruden’s old announcing job, but Druley’s description of who they’re looking for would seem to fit Manning to a T.
“We want someone who loves the game, who is a student of the game but who has a personality as well,” she said.
There’s no word so far on whether Manning might actually be considering broadcasting.
Last year, Manning announced that he would become an adviser to the helmet manufacturer Riddell.
He will be inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame on April 18 in a ceremony in Denver.