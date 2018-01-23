By Alan Gionet

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 16-year-old girl from Evergreen clings to life after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday night.

Rachel Hern and three other people were traveling in a 2000 Chevy Cavalier on Evergreen Parkway before it crashed just before Saturday night’s snowstorm.

Hern’s mother, Reann Dawes Hern, says she has been told by doctors her daughter is brain dead.

“I don’t accept that,” said Rachel’s mother. She asked for prayers for her daughter.

Rachel was a student at Evergreen High School for a time, but more recently was home schooled.

The Colorado State Patrol says she was in a car driven by a 20-year-old man from Evergreen with a 19 year old and 33 year old from Pine.

Authorities say Rachel and the 33 year old were not wearing seat belts and were both thrown from the car when it hit the shoulder, rolled and collided with the barrier just west of El Rancho restaurant.

The other three people in the car all sustained moderate injuries. Investigators say at this time, there’s no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.

Rachel’s mother kept watch at St. Anthony hospital, hoping for change.

“I’m still praying for that miracle and there’s a higher being up there and miracles do happen,” she said.

Alan Gionet is anchor of CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and “Good Question” stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994. Follow Alan on Twitter @AlanGTV or on Facebook.