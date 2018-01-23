LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Longmont are asking for help in finding a man captured on surveillance video where a fire broke out shortly after.
The surveillance video was taken about 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 13 near 4th and Main Street in Longmont.
Investigators say that’s where a fire started on the second floor above Breaker’s Grill.
The fire caused some damage but no one was hurt.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or knows something about the fire is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651-8555.