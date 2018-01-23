Filed Under:Breaker's Grill, Fire Investigation, Local TV, Longmont, Longmont Police, Main Street

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Longmont are asking for help in finding a man captured on surveillance video where a fire broke out shortly after.

The surveillance video was taken about 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 13 near 4th and Main Street in Longmont.

longmont fire suspect 6vo frame 21 Man In Surveillance Video May Hold Clues To Bar Fire

(credit: Longmont Police)

Investigators say that’s where a fire started on the second floor above Breaker’s Grill.

longmont fire suspect 6vo frame 61 Man In Surveillance Video May Hold Clues To Bar Fire

(credit: Longmont Police)

The fire caused some damage but no one was hurt.

longmont fire suspect 6vo frame 1531 Man In Surveillance Video May Hold Clues To Bar Fire

(credit: Longmont Police)

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or knows something about the fire is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651-8555.

