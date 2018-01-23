By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – We are in between storm systems this week so for the most part that means quiet weather for a few days.
There will be a few mountain snow showers today along and north of Interstate 70 due to a weak disturbance passing by in the atmosphere. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies statewide.
Our next weather maker is just moving on shore in the Pacific Northwest and it will be moving into Colorado by late Thursday. It will bring some cooler weather and a quick shot of mountain snow.
Denver and the Front Range could pick up some snow flurries or even a quick snow shower early Friday.
