LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of being behind the wheel when he caused a deadly crash that killed a mother and her young son had marijuana in his system.

Prosecutors in Jefferson County have charged Chris Cumsille with 10 counts including vehicular homicide in the deadly crash at Alameda Avenue and Oak Street in November 2017. They say he had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

Anna Huffman, 43, of Lakewood was killed in the crash. Her 3-year-old son was seriously injured in the crash and rushed to Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Detectives say Huffman and her young son were stopped at a red light inside their minivan when the driver of a truck, later identified as Cumsille, rear-ended them and caused a chain reaction with four other vehicles.

Investigators say Cumsille told them he blacked out before the crash. There were no signs of the truck braking. The vehicle was traveling 56 miles an hour when it struck the minivan.

Prosecutors say he has a history of rear-ending vehicles.

