Filed Under:Adams County, Aidean Zellmer, Brighton, Kiaya Campbell, Local TV, Thornton, Thornton Police Department

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has ruled that the teenage suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old girl will be tried as an adult.

kiaya campbell Teen Accused Of Killing 10 Year Old Girl To Be Tried As Adult

Kiaya Campbell (credit: Thornton Police)

The Adams County coroner says Kiaya Campbell died from blunt force injuries to the head due to an assault last summer. There were many lacerations and fractures to her head that caused her death.

thornton missing child 10pkg frame 656 Teen Accused Of Killing 10 Year Old Girl To Be Tried As Adult

(credit: CBS)

Police found Campbell’s body on June 9, 2017 in a drainage ditch approximately a mile away from her home. Two days later officers arrested Aiden Zellmer, a 15-year-old boy who lived in the same house, for murder. Zellmer’s mother was in a relationship with Campbell’s father at the time.

aidan zellmer Teen Accused Of Killing 10 Year Old Girl To Be Tried As Adult

Aidan Zellmer (credit: CBS)

Zellmer appeared in court last week for a hearing to determine whether he would be tried as an adult. He has been charged with first-degree murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

