Filed Under:Buell Theatre, DCPA, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Hamilton, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – One woman grabbed the final tickets for the highly-anticipated showing of “Hamilton” in Denver after waiting in line behind hundreds of people for seven hours.

Within about five hours, tickets for the highly-anticipated showing of “Hamilton” in Denver sold out on Monday.

hamilton ticket line 2 So Excited! Grandmother Gets Last 2 Tickets To Hamilton

(CBS)

People lined up overnight in sub-freezing temperatures to get tickets early Monday morning.

hamilton tickets 10pkg frame 1040 So Excited! Grandmother Gets Last 2 Tickets To Hamilton

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Joan Kilcoyne (credit: CBS)

“I’m 73 years old, I have three joint replacements and I will do this for my granddaughter,” said Joan Kilcoyne.

But when she got to the ticket counter, the cashier said they were all sold out.

hamilton tickets 10pkg frame 1263 So Excited! Grandmother Gets Last 2 Tickets To Hamilton

(credit: CBS)

Emotional and determined, she asked the cashier to check one more time, “And she did… and I got the last two tickets! I was so excited!”

hamilton ticket line So Excited! Grandmother Gets Last 2 Tickets To Hamilton

(CBS)

Some people starting lining up more than 12 hours before tickets went on sale.

“The people at the back of the line are stressed. I’d rather be tired a little cold and know I’m getting tickets than stressed being back there,” said one ticket buyer.

hamilton tickets 10pkg frame 1634 So Excited! Grandmother Gets Last 2 Tickets To Hamilton

Joan Kilcoyne (credit: CBS)

The critically-acclaimed Broadway musical is coming to the Buell Theater Feb. 27 through April 1.

hamilton tickets 10pkg frame 2342 So Excited! Grandmother Gets Last 2 Tickets To Hamilton

(credit: CBS)

Fans spent the day calling the box office or waiting online to buy their tickets at DenverCenter.org.

There will be a lottery for 40, $10 orchestra seats for all performances. There will also be a certain number of seats premium seats available for $545 at all performances.

hamilton tickets 10pkg frame 2195 So Excited! Grandmother Gets Last 2 Tickets To Hamilton

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch