DENVER (CBS4) – One woman grabbed the final tickets for the highly-anticipated showing of “Hamilton” in Denver after waiting in line behind hundreds of people for seven hours.

Within about five hours, tickets for the highly-anticipated showing of “Hamilton” in Denver sold out on Monday.

Tickets to @HamiltonMusical are no longer available through the @denvercenter, the only authorized ticket provider for the Denver engagement. There will be a lottery for forty $10 Orchestra seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. #DCPAToday pic.twitter.com/SIu0hwAX9b — DenverCenter (@DenverCenter) January 22, 2018

People lined up overnight in sub-freezing temperatures to get tickets early Monday morning.

“I’m 73 years old, I have three joint replacements and I will do this for my granddaughter,” said Joan Kilcoyne.

But when she got to the ticket counter, the cashier said they were all sold out.

Emotional and determined, she asked the cashier to check one more time, “And she did… and I got the last two tickets! I was so excited!”

Some people starting lining up more than 12 hours before tickets went on sale.

“The people at the back of the line are stressed. I’d rather be tired a little cold and know I’m getting tickets than stressed being back there,” said one ticket buyer.

The critically-acclaimed Broadway musical is coming to the Buell Theater Feb. 27 through April 1.

Fans spent the day calling the box office or waiting online to buy their tickets at DenverCenter.org.

There will be a lottery for 40, $10 orchestra seats for all performances. There will also be a certain number of seats premium seats available for $545 at all performances.