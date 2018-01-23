By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A young woman, who had some teeth knocked out in a terrible car crash, is smiling again thanks to a dedicated dental team in Aurora.

They came together and took on her difficult case. Amber Black, 28, says their care changed her life.

In 2016, Black was planning a career in cosmetology. But in an instant, her hopes were shattered.

She was driving home from her job at Denver International Airport. A driver ran a red light at Airport Road and 6th Avenue and hit Black’s car. She thinks she hit the steering wheel.

“The right side of my jaw was where my front teeth were, the left side was in the back of my throat,” she told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh. “I was missing four teeth and a couple got rearranged.”

Amber was unrecognizable. Her face was swollen and disfigured. It took two surgeries and a month in the hospital to repair her jaw.

“I just healed with the grace of God,” she said.

Black was ready to replace her missing teeth. She said three dentists turned her away. Then she found Bright Now! Dental in Smoky Hill.

“They said, yeah, you can get teeth,” said Black who became emotional.

“We wanted to give her something that was permanent fixed and make her smile again,” said Dr. Joshua Peter at Bright Now! Dental.

Not only would Peter and the team do the work, but, through their parent company foundation called Smiles for Everyone Foundation, it would all be free.

Repairing and replacing Black’s teeth was a challenge.

“Her mouth opening was minimal (because of the jaw injury and repair)”, said Peter. “It was much harder than a normal case.”

It took six months, but Black got her smile back.

“Waking up in the morning and smiling and knowing that I can brush my teeth and these are mine,” said a grateful Black through tears.

She is now in cosmetology school.

She thanks the folks at Bright Now! for giving her a bright future.

“I think I came out good looking,” she said. “You came out beautiful!” Walsh responded.

