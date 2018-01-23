CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (CBS4)– It is cold. There is snow. But it is nothing like the buried Crested Butte one year ago.
In January 2017 snowstorms were measured by the feet instead of inches, the town ran out of room to store all the snow, and the ski resort even shut down for several days because of too much snow!
January 2018 is a totally different picture compared to one year ago.
About a foot of snow covers the ground. Locals are begging for the big snowstorms but so far the storms have largely missed the region.
Over the weekend while resorts along the Interstate 70 corridor enjoyed nearly a foot of fresh powder, Crested Butte only received four inches.
One storm last year dumped 5½ feet of snow. This year, Crested Butte Mountain Resort has received six feet total since Oct. 1, 2017.
“We wish it would be spread out a little more from year to year,” one local yelled as the CBS4 crew made their way along Elk Avenue on Tuesday morning.
There are still several more months of snowfall to come and residents are eager to make up for a slow start to the season.
Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.