Filed Under:Cody Risk, Local TV, Oil Rig Explosion, Oklahoma, Pittsburg County, Weld County, Wellington

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the five oil rig workers missing after an explosion in Oklahoma is from Wellington, which is north of Fort Collins.

Investigators say Cody Risk, 26, was on the rig when it exploded on Monday morning in Pittsburg County.

cody risk via go fund me Colorado Man Still Missing From Oklahoma Oil Rig Explosion

Cody Risk (credit: GoFundMe page)

The heat from the fire caused a piece of equipment known as a derrick to collapse. That collapse cause the fire to spread.

At least three medical helicopters landed at the site to rescue victims. Seventeen workers were rescued, but five still remain missing.

ok explosion 5vo transfer frame 160 Colorado Man Still Missing From Oklahoma Oil Rig Explosion

Oil rig explosion in Oklahoma. (credit: CBS)

Investigators have been waiting for the scene to stabilize so they can start piecing together what happened.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Risk’s family has set up a GoFundMe account. They say he did not survive the blast and leaves behind three children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch