WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the five oil rig workers missing after an explosion in Oklahoma is from Wellington, which is north of Fort Collins.
Investigators say Cody Risk, 26, was on the rig when it exploded on Monday morning in Pittsburg County.
The heat from the fire caused a piece of equipment known as a derrick to collapse. That collapse cause the fire to spread.
At least three medical helicopters landed at the site to rescue victims. Seventeen workers were rescued, but five still remain missing.
Investigators have been waiting for the scene to stabilize so they can start piecing together what happened.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
Risk’s family has set up a GoFundMe account. They say he did not survive the blast and leaves behind three children.