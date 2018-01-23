DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers are debating whether to make bump stocks illegal in Colorado.
The bump stock device received national attention after it was used by the shooter in the Las Vegas massacre to modify his weapon.
The devices attach to a gun and allow a shooter to fire hundreds of rounds a minute.
Sen. Michael Merrifield, a Democrat representing El Paso County, says the mechanism that turns a legal weapon into an illegal one shouldn’t be allowed.
“If we can make it more difficult, even for a moment to turn a legal weapon into an illegal weapon, then why not try,” said Merrifield.
The bill will not only cover bump stocks, but any trigger-automated instrument like a binary trigger.
The bill will be heard in the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee at the state Capitol on Wednesday.