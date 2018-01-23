Filed Under:China White, DEA, Drug Enforcement Administration, Fentanyl, Heroin, Local TV, Narcan, Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – Family members of three heroin users believe their loved ones died recently from an overdose of a drug known as China White.

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger spoke with one woman who survived after taking what she believes to be the same substance.

china white 6pkg transfer frame 58 Woman Warns Of China White After Near Death Experience

Teresa Lee (credit: CBS)

31-year-old Teresa Lee is lucky to be able to tell her story. She is not afraid to admit she has been a heroin user before the incident.

The other day she says she used a syringe and a spoon with a strain of heroin that was new to her.

china white 6pkg transfer frame 300 Woman Warns Of China White After Near Death Experience

(credit: CBS)

“Just about every heroin user I’ve come in contact with since November has said ‘have you tried China White? you should try China White,'” Lee said.

She says her dealer claimed it was pure heroin and safer than others. She believes it was mixed with Fentanyl which is 50-100 times more powerful than heroin.

china white 6pkg transfer frame 795 Woman Warns Of China White After Near Death Experience

China White (credit: DEA)

“That’s all he had so I went ahead and said ‘I will give it a try.’ And it nearly cost me my life,” she said.

china white 6pkg transfer frame 570 Woman Warns Of China White After Near Death Experience

Teresa Lee (credit: CBS)

Lee adds she only injected a very small amount and then passed out in her bedroom. Her parents called 911 while administering aid.

“It took them seven minutes. Seven of the longest minutes of my life,” Lee’s mother, Denise, said.

china white 6pkg transfer frame 1508 Woman Warns Of China White After Near Death Experience

Denise Lee (credit: CBS)

Lee said she is speaking out in hopes of preventing others from trying the drug.

“You should never have your own mother have to give you mouth to mouth. That is the last thing I ever thought would happen,” she said.

china white 6pkg transfer frame 1838 Woman Warns Of China White After Near Death Experience

(credit: CBS)

The Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center of Denver Health is familiar with China White.

“The bigger bang the better they think. But, they are not aware just a little bit can cause a death,” said Dr. Shireen Banerji, the clinical manager of the center, when asked why people would even try it.

The paramedics provided a double dose of Narcan. It counters the effects of an opioid overdose.

china white 6pkg transfer frame 2138 Woman Warns Of China White After Near Death Experience

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Terese and Denise Lee. (credit: CBS)

“It’s going to cost a lot of lives for a lot of people, and that’s what I am worried about it. It already has,” Lee  said.

Lee urges opioid users to keep Narcan handy and to know they can call 911 without fear of criminal prosecution.

Toxicology tests on the those who died after taking the drug will determine if what they took was indeed what is known as China White.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch