DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some drivers in Douglas County should prepare to take an alternate route next week.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct nighttime full closure of the northbound and southbound Interstate 25 ramps at westbound C-470 next week.
Closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. starting on Sunday, Jan. 28 through Tuesday, Jan. 30.
CDOT says the closures are necessary to perform wall excavation work as part of the C-470 Express Lanes project.
Detours are approximately 4.16 miles, see map below.
• Northbound and southbound I-25 ramps to WB C-470 detour: Take northbound E-470 to Peoria and back onto southbound E-470 to westbound C-470. No tolls will be charged during closure.