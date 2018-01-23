BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Activists are concerned about plans to build a 288-unit apartment complex near a nesting pair of bald eagles.
The Broomfield City Council is hearing final plans for the Caliber at Flatirons Apartments on Tuesday night. The proposed location is south of the Northwest Parkway, East of Via Varra.
Dana Bove said the proposed apartments are a “working distance” of 530 feet from the Stearns Lake bald eagle nest. The Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife (CPW) recommends a 0.25-mile buffer zone around active bald eagle nests, Bove said.
“The Broomfield Open Space and Trails committee and Planning Boards have already approved the above plans in meetings over the past two months,” Bove stated. “Permitting by US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFW) to allow construction in close proximity to the nest is also in the final stages of approval.”
Bove said the Stearns nest was built in 2009 or 2010 and successfully fledged in every year — except the 2013-2014 season, which was “near contemporaneous” with the peak of construction on another set of apartments in the area.
“In the fall of the following season after nest failure, the Stearns eagles temporarily abandoned their original nest and attempted to build another nest over 1km away,” Bove stated.
Bove said there are just 14 nesting pairs of bald eagles in the area.
The meeting is being held from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers of the George Di Ciero City & County Building at One DesCombes Drive in Broomfield.
