DENVER (CBS4) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on 1st Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Denver police said they responded to reports of a two-vehicle accident near 1st and Race Street just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver of one car had been ejected.
That person was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.
Officers tell CBS4 that the driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
1st Avenue was closed for a few hours while police investigated the crash, but has since reopened.
