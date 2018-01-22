SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A skier is dead after getting caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Sunday.
The skier was in a backcountry area near Silverton. There’s no word so far on the skier’s identity.
Many areas of the state have considerable avalanche danger, according to the the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. In the Sangre De Cristo mountain region where Silverton is located, the danger was described as being moderate.
The Silverton area got 16 inches of snow with the winter storm that blew in over the weekend.
