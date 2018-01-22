Filed Under:Have You Seen John Sprackling?, John Sprackling, Larimer County, Missing Man

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is missing in Larimer County and the sheriff’s office is hoping someone may have seen him.

john sprackling 83 Year Old Man Goes Missing Over The Weekend

John Sprackling (credit: Larimer County)

John Sprackling, 83, was last seen on Saturday at about noon by one of his neighbors in unincorporated Larimer County.

Sprackling is 5-foot9 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He drove away from his home in his 1998 Mercury Mountanier with Colorado plates 165-LOS.

sprackling vehicle 83 Year Old Man Goes Missing Over The Weekend

(credit: Larimer County)


it has a white longs pond association sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information that can help with this case is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s office.

