By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Let the snow melting begin! The weekend snow storm is moving into the Midwestern part of the nation away from the Rockies. Behind the storm skies are clearing over Colorado with mostly sunny skies expected to start the week.

There is a chance for more snow Monday night in the northern mountains as a weak cold front grazes northern sections of the state. Some spots could see a couple inches of snow north of I-70 into southern Wyoming.

Our weekend storm packed quite a punch over the area. Denver officially picked up 5.7″ of snow at DIA. This makes it the biggest snow of the season and the most Denver officially has seen in one day since December 2017. Downtown Denver and many surrounding suburbs received a lot more than that.

Ski resorts also picked up a welcome blast of snow.With the southwestern areas coming in as the big winner.

We should see a nice warm up by mid-week with the next chance for snow rolling in for Denver on Friday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

