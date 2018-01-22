DENVER (CBS4) – Jury selection has begun in the Denver murder case against Joshua Cummings.
He is accused of killing a security guard with the Regional Transportation District nearly a year ago.
Investigators say Cummings shot and killed Scott Von Lanken near Union Station.
Cummings has pled not guilty to the murder, but was arrested near the scene with a gun.
Days after the shooting, he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.
“On the night in question, what I did do, I didn’t do that for the Islamic State. I did that purely and solely for the pleasure of Allah,” Cummings said.
Investigators say there is no link between the terror group and the murder.