DENVER (CBS4) – Jury selection has begun in the Denver murder case against Joshua Cummings.

cummings Jury Selection Begins For Accused RTD Officer Murderer

Joshua Cummings (credit: Denver Police)

He is accused of killing a security guard with the Regional Transportation District nearly a year ago.

16th wynkoop shooting 10pkg transfer Jury Selection Begins For Accused RTD Officer Murderer

Scott Von Lanken (credit: CBS)

Investigators say Cummings shot and killed Scott Von Lanken near Union Station.

Cummings has pled not guilty to the murder, but was arrested near the scene with a gun.

Days after the shooting, he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

“On the night in question, what I did do, I didn’t do that for the Islamic State. I did that purely and solely for the pleasure of Allah,” Cummings said.

Investigators say there is no link between the terror group and the murder.

