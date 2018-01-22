By Dillon Thomas

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 was closed near Denver International Airport all the way to Burlington overniight. The closure started Sunday evening and came as a result of high winds, icy roads and low visibility.

“From the Wyoming line, through Denver, was dry and dusty. It was good road,” said Rob Insinger, a trucker. “Then you turn on (interstate) 70, and it was closed. It was like they forgot to clean this half of the state.”

Insinger, who was commuting from Calgary to Houston, said the roadways in Colorado are usually clear when he drives through.

“They’ve closed (roads) a few times, but nothing like this,” Insinger said.

Some told CBS4 they were relying on I-70 to return home in time for the workweek. Ernie and Linda Ayres told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they were driving from Loveland to Kansas City when they were turned around.

“We didn’t get very far down I-70 east before the road was closed,” Linda Ayres said.

“We came back this way to see if we could shoot south, and still get home,” Ernie Ayres said.

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures Of Colorado’s January 2018 Snowstorm

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.