FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS) – Two Fort Carson soldiers were killed when their AH-64 Apache Helicopter crashed early Saturday morning during training operations in the Southern California desert.
The Army says 1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen, of Indiana, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin F. Burke, of California, were both assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. They were both o board the AH-64 Apache when it crashed around 1 a.m. Saturday at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin.
“We are all deeply saddened by the deaths of 1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin F. Burke,” said Col. Scott Gallaway, commander, 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div. “These gentlemen exemplified all the attributes we expect from our very best leaders. They were selfless, mission focused, and committed to their teammates. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Clayton’s and Kevin’s Families. These two young leaders left an indelible mark on the entire Iron Eagle team. We will forever be better Soldiers, and a more combat-ready aviation brigade, due to their leadership.”
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Fort Irwin is a remote facility in the High Mojave Desert midway between San Bernardino, California, and Las Vegas.