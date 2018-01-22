DENVER (CBS4) – It is the most coveted ticket in town! People lined up overnight in sub-freezing temperatures to get tickets to see “Hamilton” in Denver.

The critically acclaimed Broadway musical is coming to the Buell Theater Feb. 27 through April 1.

The story of Alexander Hamilton has been called the most exciting and significant musical of the decade. It’s a huge Broadway hit. And some people were willing to go to extremes to get tickets.

Some people starting lining up more than 12 hours before tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

“Just spoke to a man who’s been waiting in line for Hamilton tickets since 10 p.m.,” CBS4 Reporter Tori Mason tweeted early Monday morning.

Dozens of people joined the line, which wrapped around the covered central area of the Denver Performing Arts Center at 9 a.m.

Temperatures dipped to about 18 degrees overnight in Denver.

Theater officials were prepared for a large turnout at the box office when the tickets went on sale.

“We expect the demand and the number of people coming in to be very high,” said John Ekeberg, Executive Director for the Broadway and Cabaret Divisions, Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Fans also had the option of calling the box office at 303-893-4100 or buying online at DenverCenter.org.

However, the number of people who trying to get tickets online was over 130,000 when we checked just after 10 a.m.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10.00 orchestra seats for all performances. There will also be a certain number of seats premium seats available for $545 at all performances.