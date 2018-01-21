DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday’s snow storm continued to take a toll on flights in and out of Denver International Airport.
The airport tweeted cancellations stand at more than 150 as of 8:30 a.m.
They say conditions are improving slightly.
The Colorado Department of Transportation hadn’t reported any major crashes or road closures due to the storm.
While traffic was mostly light for the morning, Denver Public Works had plows working to clear the roads.
Denver police also didn’t make note of any major incidents in the area.
