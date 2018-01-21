Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, Interstate 70, Local TV, Road Conditions, Snow Storm

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Sunday’s snow storm forced transportation officials to close both directions of Interstate 70 between Airpark Road near Watkins and Burlington.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted an image of the low visibility near Limon.

csp limon low visibility via csp limon Snow, Low Visibility Forces I70 Closure In Eastern Plains

(credit: CSP Limon)

They advised drivers think about stopping for the night and staying in a hotel if you’re not at home.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials have not reported any major crashes along I-70 in that region.

They also closed part of U.S. 36 between Last Chance and Idalia because of adverse conditions.

