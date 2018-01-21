Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Snowpack, Local TV, Loveland Ski Area, Skiing, Snow Storm

By Matt Kroschel

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) –  Nearly a foot of fresh powder blanketed Colorado’s playground to the joy of skiers and snowboarders on Sunday.

winter storm summit county 5pkg transfer frame 99 Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice With Fresh Powder From Snow Storm

As people fired up snowblowers and began digging out, snow continued to fall.

The powder day at many high country resorts lefts roads in gridlock for most of the day.

winter storm summit county 5pkg transfer frame 519 Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice With Fresh Powder From Snow Storm

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a more than two-hour drive from Silverthorne to Denver Sunday afternoon as skiers headed back down from the mountains.

winter storm summit county 5pkg transfer frame 369 Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice With Fresh Powder From Snow Storm

The accumulation was welcomed though, since the season has seen below average snowfall across the state thus far.

At Loveland Ski Area, boarder Mike McDonald told CBS4 it was the first day he bothered to even come up and ride.

winter storm ski areas transfer frame 239 Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice With Fresh Powder From Snow Storm

“Been waiting for this all season, it was awesome, but a little cold for sure,” McDonald said.

Resorts announced opening new terrain as more snow is expected in the coming days.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

