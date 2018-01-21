SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly a foot of fresh powder blanketed Colorado’s playground to the joy of skiers and snowboarders on Sunday.
As people fired up snowblowers and began digging out, snow continued to fall.
The powder day at many high country resorts lefts roads in gridlock for most of the day.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a more than two-hour drive from Silverthorne to Denver Sunday afternoon as skiers headed back down from the mountains.
The accumulation was welcomed though, since the season has seen below average snowfall across the state thus far.
At Loveland Ski Area, boarder Mike McDonald told CBS4 it was the first day he bothered to even come up and ride.
“Been waiting for this all season, it was awesome, but a little cold for sure,” McDonald said.
Resorts announced opening new terrain as more snow is expected in the coming days.
