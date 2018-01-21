DENVER (CBS4) – Our big Sunday blast of snow is significant in more ways than one.
Many areas around the Front Range and Denver metro area came in with 5 to 10 inches of snow from this weekend’s blast. But the official snow total at Denver International Airport was 3.5 inches of snow. That is still enough to make this storm the biggest snow maker we have seen for the 2017/18 winter season.
The other significant statistic out of this storm system is with the 3.5″ amount, that makes it the most snow we have seen on one calendar day in over one year! In fact, since December of 2016!
