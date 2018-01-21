SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Snowstorm is delaying and closing schools and offices in parts of Colorado (See The Full List)

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our big Sunday blast of snow is significant in more ways than one.

Many areas around the Front Range and Denver metro area came in with 5 to 10 inches of snow from this weekend’s blast. But the official snow total at Denver International Airport was 3.5 inches of snow. That is still enough to make this storm the biggest snow maker we have seen for the 2017/18 winter season.

snow totals2 Winter Storm: Two Reasons Sunday Storm Was Important

The other significant statistic out of this storm system is with the 3.5″ amount, that makes it the most snow we have seen on one calendar day in over one year! In fact, since December of 2016!

snowiest months Winter Storm: Two Reasons Sunday Storm Was Important

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

