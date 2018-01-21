Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Weather, Local TV, Road Conditions, Snow Storm

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in 2018, a snowstorm made its way through the mountains, and brought the front range inches of snow. The snow came amid a dry winter season.

snow storm preps 10pkg transfer frame 335 Road, Emergency Crews Eagerly Prepare For Winter Storm

(credit: CBS)

“If we don’t get some moisture here soon, it is just going to be burning up in the summer,” said Nate Johnson, a Colorado resident.

In anticipation of a sloppy commute, some in the mountains elected to go home early. Freezing rain before the snow was expected.

“I was kind of hoping it would come in early so we could have got more fresh powder in today,” Johnson said.

snow storm preps 10pkg transfer frame 395 Road, Emergency Crews Eagerly Prepare For Winter Storm

(credit: CBS)

“I’d rather just come home early, and not deal with the bad weather, and the potential accidents on I-70,” said Daniel Francik, a skier.

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures Of Colorado’s January 2018 Snow Storm

In preparation for the weather, the Colorado Department of Transportation started pretreatment on highways and interstates. Treatment started as early as Friday afternoon.

“We are very excited about this snow storm,” said Stacia Sellers, spokeswoman for CDOT.

snow storm preps 10pkg transfer frame 905 Road, Emergency Crews Eagerly Prepare For Winter Storm

(credit: CBS)

With crews on standby and plans to have plows on the road 24 hours a day, Sellers said the department had been waiting for a snow storm.

Crews were scheduled to be on the road at all times of the day, until the storm completely passed.

snow storm preps 10pkg transfer frame 1295 Road, Emergency Crews Eagerly Prepare For Winter Storm

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas interviews Stacia Sellers. (credit: CBS)

“They will be out in anticipation of that first snow flake hitting the roadway,” Sellers said.

Those CBS4 spoke with said they hoped the snow would provide relief to the dry winter thus far.

“Hopefully it is a little bit more than they expected. Hopefully it is a foot, or something like that,” Francik said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch