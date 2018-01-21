By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in 2018, a snowstorm made its way through the mountains, and brought the front range inches of snow. The snow came amid a dry winter season.

“If we don’t get some moisture here soon, it is just going to be burning up in the summer,” said Nate Johnson, a Colorado resident.

In anticipation of a sloppy commute, some in the mountains elected to go home early. Freezing rain before the snow was expected.

“I was kind of hoping it would come in early so we could have got more fresh powder in today,” Johnson said.

“I’d rather just come home early, and not deal with the bad weather, and the potential accidents on I-70,” said Daniel Francik, a skier.

In preparation for the weather, the Colorado Department of Transportation started pretreatment on highways and interstates. Treatment started as early as Friday afternoon.

“We are very excited about this snow storm,” said Stacia Sellers, spokeswoman for CDOT.

With crews on standby and plans to have plows on the road 24 hours a day, Sellers said the department had been waiting for a snow storm.

Crews were scheduled to be on the road at all times of the day, until the storm completely passed.

“They will be out in anticipation of that first snow flake hitting the roadway,” Sellers said.

Those CBS4 spoke with said they hoped the snow would provide relief to the dry winter thus far.

“Hopefully it is a little bit more than they expected. Hopefully it is a foot, or something like that,” Francik said.

