COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police identified and caught the suspect accused of shooting at officers on Friday afternoon.
They say 31-year-old Neal Arceneaux opened fire in the area of Academy and Union Boulevards.
When officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving a gun, they say Arceneaux ran away from them and both officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.
Authorities tweeted urgent messages urging people to stay away from the scene.
Police set up a large perimeter surrounding the shooting scene, and a reverse 911 went out to residents in the area informing them of the threat.
The Department of Corrections says Arceneaux stopped reporting to his parole officers in late December.
No officers or civilians were hurt in the shooting. Officials say the suspect is also not hurt.
Police say Arceneaux is wanted on numerous felony warrants unrelated to this investigation.