DENVER (CBS)– Organizers and participants are getting ready for Colorado Miss Amazing.
The event gives girls and women with disabilities a chance to learn new skills and build self confidence, as they prepare for the pageant.
“Girls and women with disabilities, when given the opportunity, can flourish and thrive and contribute to their communities,” said Jeanie Kochis, the State Director for the pageant.
Colorado Miss Amazing is scheduled for March 4, at the Pace Center in Parker.
They’re still looking for more participants and volunteers, if you’d like to sign up just head to http://co.missamazing.org/.
They also accept donations if you’re unable able to attend, but would like to still help out.