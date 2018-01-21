SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Snowstorm is delaying and closing schools and offices in parts of Colorado (See The Full List)
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – The biggest blast of the season so far packed quite a punch across Colorado on Sunday. As the weekend storm system begins to pull away from the state it is still blasting parts of the eastern plains with blizzard conditions. A Blizzard Warning is in place until midnight from Limon into Kansas and Nebraska until midnight. Conditions were so bad I-70 was closed for much of Sunday night.

Denver officially picked up 3.5″ of snow at DIA. This makes it the biggest snow of the season and the most Denver officially has seen in one day since December 2017. Downtown Denver and many surrounding suburbs received a lot more than that.

Many of the state’s ski areas also picked up welcome snow fall with nearly two feet falling in the southwestern mountains!

Monday will see clearing skies and temperatures will see a slow improvement to start the week. A warming trend will get here by mid-week before Denver’s next chance for snow on Friday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

