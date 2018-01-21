By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The following is a list of Colorado snow totals reported to the National Weather Service and the CBS4 Weather Watcher network. Totals were reported between 9am and noon.
18″ – Wolf Creek Ski Area
12″ – Echo Mountain
12″ – 4 miles WSW of Eldorado Springs
11″ – Molas Pass
10″ – Telluride
10″ – Purgatory
9.3″ – 3 miles NW of Idledale
9″ – 7 miles W of Crested Butte
9″ – 1 mile SW of Glade Park
8.8″ – 3 mils WSW of Golden
8″ – Sunlight
8″ – Snowmass
7″ – 1 mile SSE of Bergen Park
7″ – Eldora
7″ – 2 miles SW of Meeker
7″ – 2 miles WNW of Chromo
7″ – 2 miles SSE of Breckenridge
6.9″ – 3 miles SSE of Aurora
6.5″ – 3 miles W of Conifer
6″ – Cooper
6″ – Craig
6″ – 5 miles NNE of Chimney Rock
5.8″ – Erie
5.7″ – Westminster
5.5″ – 4 miles NW of Arvada
5.5″ – 5 miles WNW of De Beque
5″ – Arapahoe Basin
5″ – Winter Park
5″ – Thornton
5″ – 2 miles WNW of Dolores
5″ – Powderhorn
5″ – CBS4 Downtown Denver
5″ – 8 miles NW of Bayfield
5″ – 5 miles WNW of Oak Creek
4.5″ – 1 mile WNW of Northglenn
4.5″ – SW Lone Tree
4″ – Steamboat
4″ – Monarch
4″ – Loveland
4″ – Howelsen Hill
4″ – Granby Ranch
4″ – Crested Butte
4″ – Copper Mountain
4″ – Aspen Highlands
3.8″ – 3 miles S of Vallecito
3.5″ – Cherry Creek Reservoir
3.5″ – Wellington
3.5″ – Iliff
3.2″ – 1 mile WSW of Rye
3″ – Aspen Mountain
3″ – Buttermilk
3″ – 5 miles E of Hesperus
3″ – 1 mile W of Fruitvale
3″ – 1 mile N of Orchard Mesa
3″ – Silt
3″ – 1 mile N of Whitewater
2.9″ – ESE Castle Pines
2.9″ – 2 miles NE of Grand Junction
2.7″ – 2 miles N of Longmont
2.5″ – Denver Int’l Airport
2.5″ – Grand Lake
2.5″ – 4 miles S of Fort Collins
2.5″ – 2 miles WSW of Eagle-Vail airport
2″ – 2 miles SE of Canyon City
2″ – 1 mile SW of Grand Junction
1.7″ – Maysville
1.5″ – NNW Iliff
1.5″ – Paonia
1.5″ – 2 miles SE of Penrose
1″ – 1 mile ESE of Redlands
1″ – 3 miles NNW of Hotchkiss
0.5″ – 1 mile NE of Fruita
