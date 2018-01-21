SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Snowstorm is delaying and closing schools and offices in parts of Colorado (See The Full List)
Filed Under:fireworks, Frisco, Frisco Bay Marina, Local TV, Spontaneous Combustion Community Bonfire, Summit County

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The town of Frisco started a bonfire to get rid of their Christmas trees on Saturday.

The Spontaneous Combustion celebration includes the bonfire and fireworks, as well as beverage and chili sales which go toward the Summit Nordic Ski Club.

frisco xmas tree fire 2 credit joe randall Town Holds Annual Bonfire & Fireworks Celebration

(credit: Joe Randall)

CBS4 viewer Joe Randall showed us part of the celebration.

Town officials say the bonfire is fueled by real, recycled Christmas trees at the Frisco Bay Marina. The trees are completely stripped of tinsel, lights, garland and decorations.

The fireworks show followed a couple of hours later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch