FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The town of Frisco started a bonfire to get rid of their Christmas trees on Saturday.
The Spontaneous Combustion celebration includes the bonfire and fireworks, as well as beverage and chili sales which go toward the Summit Nordic Ski Club.
CBS4 viewer Joe Randall showed us part of the celebration.
Town officials say the bonfire is fueled by real, recycled Christmas trees at the Frisco Bay Marina. The trees are completely stripped of tinsel, lights, garland and decorations.
The fireworks show followed a couple of hours later.