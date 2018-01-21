DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools issued a delayed start for schools that begin at 8:30 a.m.
Those schools will start an hour later, and all other schools will operate on their normal schedules.
School officials made the decision after a snow storm blanketed much of the state, causing treacherous road conditions and delayed or canceled flights at Denver International Airport.
“When we make the call to use the delay schedule, it means we believe our school buses can safely transport students,” said the school district.
“We want our bus drivers to have time to safely transport students to schools with earlier starting times, then return and safely transport students to schools with slightly later starting times,” district officials said.