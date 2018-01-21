SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Snowstorm is delaying and closing schools and offices in parts of Colorado (See The Full List)
Filed Under:Denver Public Schools, DPS, Local TV, School Closings, Weather Delay

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools issued a delayed start for schools that begin at 8:30 a.m.

Those schools will start an hour later, and all other schools will operate on their normal schedules.

RELATED: School & Office Closings List

School officials made the decision after a snow storm blanketed much of the state, causing treacherous road conditions and delayed or canceled flights at Denver International Airport.

“When we make the call to use the delay schedule, it means we believe our school buses can safely transport students,” said the school district.

LINK: DPS Schools On A Weather Delay

“We want our bus drivers to have time to safely transport students to schools with earlier starting times, then return and safely transport students to schools with slightly later starting times,” district officials said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch