JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 285 and Elk Creek Road on Sunday.

hwy285 closure credit laura douglas laabs Deputy, Civilian Involved In Head On Crash

Crash involving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on US 285. (credit: Laura Douglas Laabs)

Officials say a civilian was in the other vehicle. Both victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to officials.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed northbound lanes on 285 at Pine Junction because of the crash.

CSP officials say conditions were improving, but slower speeds are still necessary.

