JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 285 and Elk Creek Road on Sunday.
Officials say a civilian was in the other vehicle. Both victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to officials.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed northbound lanes on 285 at Pine Junction because of the crash.
CSP officials say conditions were improving, but slower speeds are still necessary.