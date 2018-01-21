ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in an early morning officer-involved shooting on Sunday.
Investigators say deputies responded to an area on Riverdale Way near Riverdale Road and Thornton Parkway.
They say they found a stolen vehicle with two people inside. The suspects allegedly rammed the stolen vehicle into a deputy’s car multiple times.
The deputy got out of his vehicle and was also hit and deputies later fired their weapons, according to officials.
They say the suspect took off and crashed the vehilce near the Thornton Police Department, and tried to run away, but were eventually caught.
One suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and the deputy who was hurt is expected to be okay.
The deputies who fired their weapons were placed on standard administrative leave.
Further details about the suspects have not been released.