DENVER (CBS4) — Senior goalie Tanner Jaillet made 30 saves Saturday night as the University of Denver hockey team blanked the University of Nebraska-Omaha, 4-0.
DU beat 15th-ranked Omaha 5-0 Friday night.
The victory pushed the fifth-ranked Pioneers back into first place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference ahead of St. Cloud State, which lost Saturday.
“Our collective intensity and urgency is back,” Denver coach Jim Montgomery told denverpioneers.com
Henrik Borgström had a goal and an assist and Logan O’Connor two assists for Denver Saturday night.
DU has won four of its last five games after only winning one game in the previous five contests and losing its place atop the nation’s rankings.
Last year, Jaillet won the Mike Richter Award as NCAA’s top goalie in the 2016-17 season.