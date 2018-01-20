COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police identified the suspect accused of shooting at officers on Friday afternoon.
They say 31-year-old Neal Arceneaux opened fire in the area of Academy and Union Boulevards.
When officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving a gun, they say Arceneaux ran away from them and both officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.
Authorities tweeted urgent messages urging people to stay away from the scene.
Police set up a large perimeter surrounding the shooting scene, and a reverse 911 went out to residents in the area informing them of the threat.
Officials say Arceneaux has not been caught and is considered armed and dangerous.
No officers or civilians were hurt in the shooting. It’s not clear if the suspect is hurt.
Police say Arceneaux is wanted on numerous felony warrants unrelated to this investigation.
If you know where Arcenaux is, you’re asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000 or can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers 719-634-STOP, (7867).