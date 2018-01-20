EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer in Evans was hurt after crashing into a car early Saturday morning.
Colorado State Patrol officials say the officers was trying to stop someone else when he slammed into a four-door sedan.
Investigators say it’s not clear if the officer had his lights and sirens on, but the officer had a yellow flashing light at the intersection.
The other vehicle had a red flashing light, but pulled into the intersection.
Officers say four people were inside; one male took off on foot, a 17-year-old female driver was taken to a hospital in Greeley, another 17-year-old female was ejected, and a 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
It’s not clear if any citations will be issued.