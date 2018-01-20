Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Evans, Evans Police, Local TV, Weld County

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer in Evans was hurt after crashing into a car early Saturday morning.

evans police crash 5vo transfer frame 102 Officer, 4 People Hurt In Early Morning Crash

(credit: CBS)

Colorado State Patrol officials say the officers was trying to stop someone else when he slammed into a four-door sedan.

evans police crash 5vo transfer frame 132 Officer, 4 People Hurt In Early Morning Crash

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say it’s not clear if the officer had his lights and sirens on, but the officer had a yellow flashing light at the intersection.

The other vehicle had a red flashing light, but pulled into the intersection.

evans police crash 5vo transfer frame 312 Officer, 4 People Hurt In Early Morning Crash

(credit: CBS)

Officers say four people were inside; one male took off on foot, a 17-year-old female driver was taken to a hospital in Greeley, another 17-year-old female was ejected, and a 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

It’s not clear if any citations will be issued.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch