DENVER (CBS4) – A major winter storm is gearing up to slam into the central Rockies with Colorado and Wyoming in the bullseye.
Snow will ramp up Saturday night in the mountains and move into Denver, the Front Range and eastern plains overnight. There will be a shot of freezing drizzle over the eastern plains initially with the change over to snow by early Sunday morning.
There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Front Range mountains and Foothillls. Along with Denver and the northeastern plains through Sunday night. Snow will continue all day Sunday with snow totals on the warning map below taking most of the day to accumulate.
Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs into northern New Mexico is under a Winter Weather Advisory through Sunday night.
In Western Colorado there are Winter Weather Advisories as well. With some of the mountains of the Western Slope seeing 6 to 12 inches.
The storm system will move out by Monday morning but, some of the side streets will still be covered in snow and ice. This may make for an icy Monday morning drive.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.