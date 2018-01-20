Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A major winter storm is gearing up to slam into the central Rockies with Colorado and Wyoming in the bullseye.

dave satellite radar 3 Latest Forecast: Winter Storm Warning For Denver

Snow will ramp up Saturday night in the mountains and move into Denver, the Front Range and eastern plains overnight. There will be a shot of freezing drizzle over the eastern plains initially with the change over to snow by early Sunday morning.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Front Range mountains and Foothillls. Along with Denver and the northeastern plains through Sunday night. Snow will continue all day Sunday with snow totals on the warning map below taking most of the day to accumulate.

dave alerts winterwx2 Latest Forecast: Winter Storm Warning For Denver

Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs into northern New Mexico is under a Winter Weather Advisory through Sunday night.

dave alerts winterwx4 Latest Forecast: Winter Storm Warning For Denver

In Western Colorado there are Winter Weather Advisories as well. With some of the mountains of the Western Slope seeing 6 to 12 inches.

dave alerts winterwx5 Latest Forecast: Winter Storm Warning For Denver

The storm system will move out by Monday morning but, some of the side streets will still be covered in snow and ice. This may make for an icy Monday morning drive.

5day Latest Forecast: Winter Storm Warning For Denver

snowpack Latest Forecast: Winter Storm Warning For Denver

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

