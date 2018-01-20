Coloradans Take Advantage Of Free Wellness ChecksSome customers at a Walmart in Denver walked out with a free wellness checkup.

Kidney Donation Chain Donor, Recipient MeetA Colorado woman received a new chance at life recently, thanks to a once-anonymous kidney donor.

Birth Control Pills May Prevent Some Cancers, Study FindsAccording to the researchers at the National Cancer Institute, oral contraceptives can reduce the chance of developing ovarian, breast, and other cancers in women.

90,000+ Coloradans Could Lose Health Insurance If Congress Doesn't ActMore than 90,000 Coloradans could lose insurance if Congress does not approve government funding by Friday.

Family Supports Newborn Screening Standard After Daughter's Lifesaving DiagnosisState lawmakers are considering a bill that would made health screenings for newborns standard across Colorado. There are some screenings that can save lives.

Hospitals Teaming Up To Start Not-For-Profit Drug Company To Combat Drugmakers' High PricesIn a Jan. 17 announcement by Intermountain Healthcare, the hospital network is teaming up with Ascension, SSM Health, and Trinity Health to combat rising prices of life-saving drugs.