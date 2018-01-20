DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has canceled more than 120 flights to and from DIA ahead of Sunday’s snow storm.
DIA officials say the airport expects up to 1/2 an inch of snow Saturday night and 5-7 inches of accumulation through Sunday afternoon.
Aside from the snow, the airport will also have to deal with freezing drizzle, low temperatures and strong wind.
Some airlines are offering travel change-fee waivers because of the weather.
DIA officials say all airlines will be deicing throughout the storm.
All of the airlines will be deicing for the duration of this storm. Equipment used to help planes take off and land smoothly include blowers, plows, runway sanders and 4,000 gallon chemical trucks.
Passengers should check with their airlines ahead of their flight and give themselves extra time to arrive or leave without problems.
Facts About DIA:
- The airport property spans 34,000 acres (53 square miles/137.8 square kilometers)
- DEN contains approximately 300 lane miles of roads (more than the distance from Denver to the Utah border)
- The airport has more than 44,255 public parking spaces
- DEN uses contractors who melt the snow that is cleared from the ramp areas near aircraft gates. DEN has two different types of melters – 10 melters that melt 600 tons of snow per hour, and one that melts 150 tons an hour.
- By using multi-function pieces of equipment and making other improvements to snow management, the airport has reduced the average amount of time needed to clear a runway from 45 minutes in 2006 to under 15 minutes today. DEN has six runways:
- Five are 12,000 feet in length (3,600 meters) and 150 feet wide
- One is 16,000 feet in length (4,800 meters) and 200 feet wide, and is the longest commercial runway in North America.