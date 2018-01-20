Filed Under:Civic Center Park, Donald Trump, Local TV, Women's March, Women's March Denver, Women's March Rally

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of men, women and children filled Civic Center Park in Denver on Saturday morning for the second annual Women’s March.

Organizers estimate 150,000 people attended the event.

The marches happened across the country on the first anniversary of when President Donald Trump took office.

Trump tweeted about the marches on Saturday.

The march in Denver started at around 9:30 a.m. and was followed by a rally at Civic Center Park at noon.

PHOTO GALLERY: Women’s Marches In Denver & Across The Country

Last year, the march was partly in response to Trump’s inauguration. The largest women’s march in the nation also took place in Washington D.C. at approximately the same time as the Denver march.

