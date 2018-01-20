Filed Under:Denver Snow, Drought, Winter Storm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – You must admit that this story has a catchy headline!

But the truth is becoming Denver’s biggest storm so far this season is not a very tall order. All we need is 2.9″ of snow to be measured at Denver International Airport.

Denver has only had six days so far this season with measurable snow and is running a deficit of well over a foot.

A typical La Niña weather pattern has kept the storm track too far north of Colorado to bring any significant snowfall.

Due to Colorado’s expanding drought there is hope that the storm this weekend could indicate a more active pattern ahead.

Copter4 flew over Denver after snow fell early Thursday morning (credit: CBS)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

