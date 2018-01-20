DENVER (CBS4) – The statewide high school graduation rate hit its highest level since 2010, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
State officials also say there were 858 more graduates in the class of 2017 than there were in 2016.
That raised the state’s four-year graduation rate to 79 percent. These details come as the state’s dropout rate remains at an all-time low.
Officials say 10,421 students in grades seven through 12 dropped out last year.
They added the state’s graduation gap between minority students and white students narrowed to 10.8 percent in 2017 — down 1.7 points from the previous year.